Sept. 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 614 positive results with 32 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, September 16, 2021, DHHS announced 614 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 376 people who tested positive by PCR test and 238 who tested positive by antigen test. Of the results reported today:

09/14 : 53 new cases today, for an updated total of 478 cases

: new cases today, for an updated total of cases 09/15: 561 new cases

Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,030 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and seventy-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (107), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (99), Strafford (80), Merrimack (66), Grafton (46), Belknap (33), Carroll (31), Cheshire (23), Coos (23), and Sullivan (12) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (32) and Nashua (26). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-six new cases.

There are currently 126 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 113, 903 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 16, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 113,903 Recovered 108,421 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,452 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,030 Current Hospitalizations 126

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.