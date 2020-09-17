Sept. 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 33 new positive results with 5 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, DHHS announced 33 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,780 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 24 percent being female and 76 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (9), Strafford (6), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Carroll (1), Grafton (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (6) and Manchester (5).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 723 (9 percent) of 7,780 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 16, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,780 Recovered 7,083 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 438 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 259 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 723 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 8 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 233,731 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,515 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 44,486 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 485 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,925

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/9 9/10 9/11 9/12 9/13 9/14 9/15 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 895 832 856 598 622 583 1,232 803 LabCorp 636 936 647 765 531 441 249 601 Quest Diagnostics 517 790 1,055 639 2,494 1,267 482 1,035 Mako Medical 0 31 6 2 12 17 0 10 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 771 724 771 700 203 127 609 558 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 327 355 367 387 111 456 260 323 Other Laboratory* 125 145 130 97 56 191 75 117 Total 3,271 3,813 3,832 3,188 4,029 3,082 2,907 3,446 Antibody Laboratory Tests 9/9 9/10 9/11 9/12 9/13 9/14 9/15 Daily Average LabCorp 13 9 3 9 1 1 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 51 18 50 17 6 26 29 28 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 7 8 2 0 5 8 5 Other Laboratory* 8 3 11 5 0 5 5 5 Total 78 37 72 33 7 37 42 44

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.