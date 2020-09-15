Sept. 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 34 new positive results with 6 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, September 15, 2020, DHHS announced 34 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,748 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 41 percent being female and 59 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (9), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Merrimack (5), Strafford (3), Belknap (1), Carroll (1), Cheshire (1), Coos (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (1).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 722 (9%) of 7,748 cases. Six of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 15, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,748 Recovered 7,022 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 438 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 288 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 722 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 9 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 232,458 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 30,469 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 44,348 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 929 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,925

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/8 9/9 9/10 9/11 9/12 9/13 9/14 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 803 895 832 856 598 622 583 741 LabCorp 730 636 936 647 762 527 440 668 Quest Diagnostics 458 517 790 1,054 638 2,492 1,257 1,029 Mako Medical 1 0 31 6 2 12 17 10 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 536 771 724 771 700 203 126 547 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 214 327 355 367 387 111 409 310 Other Laboratory* 75 125 145 127 96 56 45 96 Total 2,817 3,271 3,813 3,828 3,183 4,023 2,877 3,402 Antibody Laboratory Tests 9/8 9/9 9/10 9/11 9/12 9/13 9/14 Daily Average LabCorp 0 13 9 3 9 1 1 5 Quest Diagnostics 44 51 18 50 17 6 24 30 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 9 6 7 8 2 0 5 5 Other Laboratory* 14 8 3 11 5 0 5 7 Total 67 78 37 72 33 7 35 47

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.