Sept. 15 job fair at Armory featuring jobs available with several local employers

MANCHESTER, NH — The New Hampshire Army National Guard is hosting a public job fair with local businesses on Sept. 15, from 6 – 8 p.m., at 1059 Canal St. in Manchester.

The guard will be joined by area employers, to include Complete Labor and Staffing, Express Employment Professionals, Resource Options, Home Depot, Auto Zone, Red Arrow Diner, Taco Bell, and KFC.

Full and part-time positions are available.

Event signup and additional information is at: www.nharmyguardrecruiting.com/job-fair

Walk-ins are welcome.