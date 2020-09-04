Sept. 15 – Ideas on Tap: ‘Voting in America – The Good, the Bad, and the Absent’

Ideas on Tap returns on September 15 at 6 p.m. with “Voting in America: The Good, The Bad, and The Absent” in partnership with the New Hampshire Institute of Politics and the Grappone Center for the Humanities at Saint Anselm College. This free, online program will be facilitated by Dr. Tricia Peone, New Hampshire Humanities Public Programs Manager. Click here to register.

Panelists:

Andrew Moore is professor of history and Director of Summer School at Saint Anselm College. He is the author of the book, The South’s Tolerable Alien: Roman Catholics in Alabama and Georgia, 1945-1970 (Louisiana State University Press, 2007), and the editor of Evangelicals and Presidential Politics: From Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump (forthcoming from LSU Press, 2021). He has also published several articles and book chapters, and he teaches courses on, among other topics, American politics and race and civil rights for African Americans.

Beth Salerno is Professor of History at Saint Anselm College. She is the author of the book Sister Societies: Women’s Antislavery Organizations in Antebellum America (2005). She is currently writing a biography of Concord, NH native, abolitionist, and Revolutionary granddaughter Mary Clark. She teaches courses on US citizenship, environmental history, American women’s history, antebellum America, and New England history.

Dianna Gahlsdorf Terrell, Ph.D. is an associate professor of Education at Saint Anselm College where she teaches Curriculum and Assessment and Education Policy and supervises student teachers. Her research interests include civic, democratic and socially just education; assessing outcomes of social science education; teacher education, and the impact of teacher evaluation systems. Her current research project, “A Well Informed Citizenry” explores social studies teachers’ classroom practices in New Hampshire as well as whether and how state policy informs those practices. Prior to working in higher education, she was a high school social studies teacher in Connecticut.