Sept. 15-18: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th

Zak Trojano / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Doug Thompson / T- Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Josh Foster / Uno Pizzeria & Grill (Concord) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin / Elm Street Patio (Manchester) / 6pm

Amanda Adams / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Killian Venman Duo / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Mugsy Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th

Russ Six / The Goat Patio (Manchester) / 4pm

Pete Massa / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ken Budka / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Joannie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Mo Bounce / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

MB Padfield / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8:30pm

Amorphous Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Off The Record / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th

Alli Beaudry / Great North Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Dave Clark Jr. / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Eric Marcs / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Brian Johnson / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Everyway / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 8pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Soup du Jour / Strange Brew Tavern / 9pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Jimmy Zaroulis / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Morgan Clark & Daniel Kassel / Over the Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 2pm

Amanda Adams / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Chris Powers / Elm House Patio (Manchester) / 2pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 3pm

Clint Lapointe / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th

BRETT DENNEN / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Brett Dennen is telling us to get out and see the world at a time when we need it more than ever. Flame-haired, six-foot-five, and with a singular gift for meditating on life’s most meaningful subjects with equal parts innocence and razor sharp wit, you know Dennen from his decade-plus career as a singer/songwriter. With a successful string of albums and four Top Ten AAA singles like “Make You Crazy,” “Wild Child,” and 2018’s“Already Gone,” which achieved his highest chart position yet, Dennen has cemented himself as a fixture in American folk music. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ART AFTER WORK / Currier Museum (Manchester) / 5-8pm

Enjoy free gallery admission from 5 pm to 8 pm, guided exhibition tours, and live music from the popular, local Bluegrass & Americana band, Hickory Horned Devils, in the Winter Garden of the Currier Museum! The Winter Garden features a new signature cocktail weekly. and a signature shared bite in addition to the full café menu for Art After Work. www.currier.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID / Palace Theatre (Manchester) Sept. 16 – Oct. 2

OPENING WEEKEND! Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FNC: DAN CROHN & EMILY RUSKOWSKI / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Dan Crohn has been performing stand up comedy in and around Boston for years. His jokes can be heard on XM Radio and he has been a guest on the popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron. Dan was named one of the top 100 comics for Season 9 of Last Comic Standing and has recently appeared on Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV and Laughs on Fox. Emily Ruskowski is a staple on the Boston stand up scene. She has been featured in the Boston Globe and the Washington Post. She was a finalist in the 2018 Boston Comedy Festival. She has been featured on LaughsTV.www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

This is a killer night of comedy featuring Paul Nardizzi, Mike Prior, and Ken Richard! Bring some friends for a night of laughs. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

DON CAMPBELL BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Award-Winning, Singer-Songwriter, Don Campbell and the Don Campbell Band perform a highly regarded concert celebrating the music of Dan Fogelberg. Dan Fogelberg was a multi-platinum selling recording artist, with hits such as “Longer”, “Leader of the Band”, and “Same Old Lang Syne” and as a fellow songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Don has always considered Dan a huge influence and musical hero. Following the release of Don’s tribute CD, “Kites to Fly: Celebrating the Music of Dan Fogelberg,” Don has been touring the country presenting concerts of Dan Fogelberg’s favorite songs and classics as well as some of his own heartfelt originals. Don’s performances are endorsed by The Fogelberg Foundation of Peoria whose leadership has brought the Band to Dan’s hometown of Peoria, IL to headline in its annual Dan Fogelberg Celebration Weekend. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE PRINCESS BRIDE with CARY ELWES / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm

Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for “An Inconceivable Evening” and behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, The Princess Bride. After a screening of the iconic movie, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing never before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics! Elwes has been in a multitude of films and tv shows, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Saw, Twister, Liar, Liar, Stranger Things and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He recently starred in Guy Ritchie’s “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre”, just wrapped “ Mission Impossible 7” with Tom Cruise and is currently working on Zack Snyder’s sci fi epic, “Rebel Moon.” Now Elwes is hitting the road to share with fans the personal stories behind the making of this piece of cinematic history. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th

CONCORD MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL / Keach Park (Concord) / 10:30a-4:30p

The Concord Multicultural Festival is an annual event in September to celebrate the beauty of diversity in the Capital Region, featuring foods, performances, art, activities, and parade of flags, all presented by our local community members. Our mission is to foster an appreciation for diversity by providing engaging opportunities to share and learn about the many different cultures of the Capital Region, creating a Welcoming Community for all. https://concordnhmulticulturalfestival.org/home

COMING SOON:

MAJESTIC-OPOLY / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 23 & 24

Join us for our 17th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Silent Auctions featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more! There’s something for everyone! Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!