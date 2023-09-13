Sept. 14: UP! is coming to Manchester! [free event]

Join young progressives this Thursday Sept. 14 for a FREE event of food, drinks, and fun!

Unapologetically Progressive is headed to Manchester to highlight the young, diverse progressives making an impact in our state. Headliners at this event include:

School Committeeman Jason Bonilla, 32, Manchester

Hon. Manny Espitia, 33, former State Representative, Nashua

State Representative Jessica Grill, 28, Manchester

Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley, 35, Portsmouth

Hosted by Run for Something UP! kicks off with a panel discussion followed by a networking reception. Come for a candid discussion of what it is like to run for office as a young, diverse progressive, and stay after to make friends and meet new people!

Whether you are currently in office, want to run for office, or have never thought about running for office, this event is for you. Positive, progressive change is happening in New Hampshire — join us. RSVP here for your free ticket! Event begins at 6:30 p.m. Address provided upon registration.