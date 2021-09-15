Sept. 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 422 new positive results over 2 days with 16 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, DHHS announced 227 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, September 13, results include 102 people who tested positive by PCR test and 125 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 195 cases from Sunday, September 12 (118 by PCR test and 77 by antigen test). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,519 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and fifteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (92), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (62), Merrimack (47), Strafford (46), Belknap (30), Cheshire (29), Grafton (25), Sullivan (20), Coos (5), and Carroll (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (16) and Nashua (13). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-four new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 141 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 112,747 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 14, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 112,747 Recovered 107,780 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,448 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,519 Current Hospitalizations 141

Deaths Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and were recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Jun. 7, 2021 Male Strafford 60-69

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.