Sept. 14-17 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th

Charlie Chronopoulos / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm

Chris Lester / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm

The Regals / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Henry Laliberte / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Cat Faulkner Duo / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Jodee Frawlee / Cactus Jacks (Manchester) / 5pm

D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Doug Thompson / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Freddie Catalfo / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

The Latchkey Gang Band / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Mugsy Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th

Dave Zangri / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Pete Peterson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5pm

Joanie Cicatelli / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Swipe Right Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Amanda Dane Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

10 to 1, Spit, TFR, Dank Sinatra / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Hi-Fi Sound System / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th

Colin Hart / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Steve Haidaichuk / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5pm

Chris Cavanaugh / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Patrick Synan / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Those Guys / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Chad Lamarsh / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Scott King / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Brian Mailhot / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

MB Padfield / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Mostly 90’s / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Wildside / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Mike Barger & Janice Lee / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm

Ryan Williamson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 1pm

Another Shot Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Lewis Goodwin / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th

MANCHESTER CITYWIDE ARTS FESTIVAL / September 11-17, 2023 – SCHEDULE

The mission of the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival is to offer unique and meaningful points of connection between the greater Manchester community, local artists and creative small businesses. We accomplish this through a program of diverse and accessible events that span a broad range of media and experiences, from theater to fine art, to literature, comedy, music, dance and more! https://palacetheatre.org/manchester-citywide-arts-festival/ or (603)668-5588

GRACE POTTER / Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Back in summer 2021, Grace Potter took off on a solo cross-country road trip that would soon bring a life-saving reconnection with her most unbridled self. Equal parts fearlessly raw memoir and carnivalesque fable, the result is a body of work that goes far beyond the typical album experience to deliver something much more all-enveloping: the original motion picture soundtrack to a profoundly transformative moment in Potter’s life, a fantastically twisted odyssey populated by the hitchhikers and outlaws and other lifelong wanderers who roam through the wonderland of her psyche. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

THE ULTIMATE VARIETY SHOW / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Remember all the wonderful Variety shows we all grew up on in the 70’s & 80’s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ number one impersonators of all time. Anthony & Eddie Edwards use state of the art make-up to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday. The NBC Today show says “it’s of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen.” www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

AN EVENING WITH MICHAEL GLABICKI with DIRK MILLER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The multi-platinum band “Rusted Root” out of Pittsburgh evolved around front-man Michael Glabicki’s distinct sound and grew into a musical entity that has thrived in a non-genre-specific category all its own. Rusted Root built their career around dramatic performances; their polyrhythmic, multicultural rock-and-soul picked up fans like a junkyard magnet as they swept across the nation on tour. Rusted Root has been performing and performs re-envisioned versions of them in a more intimate setting with Rusted Root’s long-time guitar player and background vocalist, Dirk Miller. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th

THE WIZARD OF OZ / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through September 24th – DIRECT/x

Follow the Yellow Brick Road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. This timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FNC: Tony V with JULIE PORTER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Tony just opened for Bill Burr in front of 37,000 people at Fenway Park. He started his stand-up comedy career in 1982 after attending several shows at Boston’s prestigious Comedy Connection. Tony’s street wise humor tempered with a genuine feel for the human condition quickly propelled him to headliner status on the national comedy club circuit. In 1986 Tony V was named “Funniest Person in Massachusetts” by Showtime television. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

STAGE STRUCK / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through September 24th – DIRECT/x

From acclaimed playwright Simon Gray and directed by stage veteran Gary comes the most twisted, unpredictable thriller you may ever see. Robert Simon was formerly a first-rate stage manager in London’s West End theatres and provincial touring companies. Now, he keeps house for his famous actress-wife Anne O’Neill. He also amuses himself with multiple dalliances when Anne is away. Unfortunately, Robert’s thoroughly delightful lifestyle is upended by the intervention of Anne’s therapist. Now, threatened with the loss of his home and marriage, Robert plans a violent revenge on his wife and her therapist utilizing the skills he acquired in his previous profession. But theater is all artifice. Nothing is as it seems. And if you think you know what’s coming next, just wait a minute. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th

THE BREAKERS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The country’s premier Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band. Established to let the fans of the late great Tom Petty continue to enjoy the live experience of TP & the HB’s. No other Tom Petty tribute band comes close to capturing the SOUND and emotions of Tom’s songs quite like The Breakers. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

IDLEWILD / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Born near the Atlantic shores of the New Hampshire Seacoast, Idlewild was formed in celebration of and to pay tribute to American southern rock powerhouse, The Allman Brothers Band. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th

JUDY COLLINS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Judy Collins has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century. Judy is as creatively vigorous as ever, writing, touring worldwide, and nurturing fresh talent. She is a modern-day Renaissance woman who is also an accomplished painter, filmmaker, record label head, musical mentor, and an in-demand keynote speaker for mental health and suicide prevention. She continues to create music of hope and healing that lights up the world and speaks to the heart. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

HUMBLE PIE LEGACY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

50 Years of Smokin! When Humble Pie emerged a half century ago, they lead the way as the heavy harbingers of a new generation of organic, hard-hitting blues-rock that would help define the denim and doobies half-decade of the early 1970s. Their unimpeachably classic LPs like 1971’s heralded live album Performance: Rockin’ the Fillmore and 1972’s commercial breakthrough Smokin’ remain veritable cornerstones of classic rock, foundational influences for generations of artists from Aerosmith to Van Halen to Quiet Riot to the Black Crowes to Rival Sons, Dirty Honey, and beyond. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

UPCOMING EVENTS:

GREAT GATSBY! / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 22 &23 – DIRECT/x

Join us Friday, September 22nd and Saturday, September 23rd at Majestic Studio Theatre for our 18th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Ted Herbert Faculty & Students, and Special Guests. Silent Auctions featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more! There’s something for everyone! Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!