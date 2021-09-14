Sept. 14 & 15: Online Q&A forums with Victoria Sullivan and Ward 8 Alderman candidates

MANCHESTER, NH – With just about a week to go before the Sept. 21 Municipal Primary, we will get more of your questions before the candidates with two voter information events this week.
On Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia will sit down with mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan who will field questions submitted by our readers.
On Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Sylvia will welcome Ward 8 candidates for Alderman to field questions from constituents. All three candidates have been invited to participate. Confirmed so far: Sean Sargent and Ed Sapienza.
If you have a question you’d like to submit for either forum, use the form below.
Question for candidates 2021Reader-submitted questions
Check out our primary voters guide here to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.