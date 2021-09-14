Sept. 14 & 15: Online Q&A forums with Victoria Sullivan and Ward 8 Alderman candidates

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – With just about a week to go before the Sept. 21 Municipal Primary, we will get more of your questions before the candidates with two voter information events this week.

On Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia will sit down with mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan who will field questions submitted by our readers.

On Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Sylvia will welcome Ward 8 candidates for Alderman to field questions from constituents. All three candidates have been invited to participate. Confirmed so far: Sean Sargent and Ed Sapienza.

If you have a question you’d like to submit for either forum, use the form below.

Question for candidates 2021 Reader-submitted questions Who is your question for? Mayoral candidates Aldermen Board of School Committee

What question would you like to ask municipal candidates?

Thank you!

Check out our primary voters guide here to find out where the candidates stand on the issues.