Sept. 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 2-day update: 1,228 positive results with 71 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, September 13, 2021, DHHS announced 500 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Saturday, September 11. Saturday’s results include 352 people who tested positive by PCR test and 148 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 728 cases from Friday, September 10 (473 by PCR test and 255 by antigen test). Cases from Sunday, September 12 will be included in tomorrow’s COVID-19 update. There are now 3,437 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 255 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (246), Strafford (154), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (150), Merrimack (136), Cheshire (118), Belknap (63), Carroll (56), Sullivan (39), Coos (28), and Grafton (27) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (71) and Nashua (51). The county of residence is being determined for eighty-nine new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 154 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 112,326 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 13, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 112,326 Recovered 107,446 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,443 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,437 Current Hospitalizations 154

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.