Sept. 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 37 new positive results with 7 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, September 12, 2020, DHHS announced 37 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,652 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 46 percent being female and 54 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (10), Strafford (7), Merrimack (4), Carroll (2), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 721 (9 percent) of 7,652 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 12, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,652 Recovered 6,920 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 435 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 297 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 721 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 6 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 229,024 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,329 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 43,966 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 794 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,950

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 9/11 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 618 483 696 803 895 831 856 740 LabCorp 424 667 39 729 636 935 280 530 Quest Diagnostics 2,152 1,515 828 458 517 782 986 1,034 Mako Medical 12 0 0 1 0 31 6 7 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 616 315 196 536 771 724 771 561 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 207 151 197 214 327 355 326 254 Other Laboratory* 221 183 92 74 124 144 79 131 Total 4,250 3,314 2,048 2,815 3,270 3,802 3,304 3,258 Antibody Laboratory Tests 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 9/11 Daily Average LabCorp 5 0 0 0 13 9 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 35 3 2 44 51 18 45 28 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 4 0 0 9 6 7 8 5 Other Laboratory* 0 0 0 14 8 3 10 5 Total 44 3 2 67 78 37 63 42

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.