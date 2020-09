Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Queen City Pride Festival is an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in the Granite State!

This will be the second annual Queen City Pride Festival, rescheduled from June, the festival will be an in-person event at Arms Park, implementing all social distancing recommendations, from 2-8 p.m.

rally at Veteran’s Park is planned for 1 p.m. to include some history of the gay liberation movement and its intersection with the civil rights movement, co-sponsored by Black Lives Matter-Manchester.

More than 40 vendors will be on hand. The day’s events will include food trucks, beer and cocktails, a drag show and more.