Sept. 11: Save the date for the return of Auburn Day and Duck Race

AUBURN, NH – Save the date for the return of Auburn Historical Association’s annual Auburn Day and Duck Race, to be held this year on Sept 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is the AHA’s largest fundraiser and a great community event. The event takes place outside, along Hooksett Road, in front of Griffin Free Library and includes dozens of food and craft vendors as well as performers. And this year, for the first time, there will be an Author’s Alley, with a dozen local authors sent up to meet and greet in the library parking lot.

The highlight of the festivities is the Duck Race which takes place on Sucker Brook alongside the event. Thousands of rubber ducks are set adrift and race downstream.

Duck Race tickets are now available! The AHA will be selling them the day of the duck race and at an open house on August 21. They are also now available at the library. The cost of tickets is $5 each or $20 for a “quack pack” of 5 tickets. The prizes are first prize: $1,000, 2nd prize: $500, 3rd prize: $250, 4th prize $100, 5th prize: $50 and 6th through 10th prizes: $25 each. Email info@auburnhistorical.org or go to https://www.auburnhistorical.org for more details about the Duck Race.

A schedule of events is below. Please contact Dan Szczesny at danszczesny@gmail.com or the Auburn Historical Society at 603-483-5401 for more information.

Parks and Recreation Festivities on Friday, Sept. 10

Also happening in Auburn, at Auburn Village School, at 11 Eaton Hill Road, the town Parks and Recreation Department will hold a fireworks display and mini-fest starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 until the display at 9 p.m.. There will be food trucks and the band Whiskey Business will perform.

Schedule of Events

Sept. 10-11 2021

Friday, September 10, 6:30-9 p.m.

The Parks and Rec department will be sponsoring a fun Friday night at the Auburn Village School as a lead up to Auburn Day and Duck Race event. It will begin at 6:30pm with food trucks available. At 7pm the band Whiskey Business will take the stage, and at 9pm there will be fireworks!



Saturday, September 11, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

9-10 a.m/ Duckling Dash starting at the safety complex.

Contact: jenn@goodshepherdsfoundation.org for more information



10 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Duck Race Tickets – Purchase at Auburn Historical Association tent

10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wooden Soul Band (on stage across from library)

10-11 a.m. Great Bay Pottery Apple Pie Contest, Judging and Awards

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. A dozen local authors and vendors signing books in Author’s Alley

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Auburn Village School tents

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pretty Chicken Contest (drop off 9:30 – 10am)

Noon Apple Pie Contest winner and other announcements (stage)

12:15 p.m. Police Dog demonstration in front of library

1:30 p.m. Ducks start swimming!

2 p.m. Pretty Chicken Contest prize awards

2:45- 3 p.m. Duck Race winners announced after all the ducks cross the bridge

Throughout the day: