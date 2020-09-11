Sept. 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 48 new positive results with 5 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update on the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

On Friday, September 11, 2020, DHHS announced 48 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,620 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50 percent being female and 50 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (18), Strafford (6), Merrimack (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Belknap (2), Carroll (2), and Grafton (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (5) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 720 (9.5%) of 7,620 cases. Eight of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 11, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,620 Recovered 6,870 (90%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 434 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 316 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 720 (9.5%) Current Hospitalizations 7 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 227,291 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 30,325 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 43,749 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 617 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,925

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 442 617 483 696 803 895 831 681 LabCorp 633 424 667 39 729 636 384 502 Quest Diagnostics 1,888 2,152 1,515 828 455 511 748 1,157 Mako Medical 31 12 0 0 1 0 31 11 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 731 616 315 196 536 771 724 556 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 177 207 151 197 214 328 288 223 Other Laboratory* 103 221 182 92 74 123 92 127 Total 4,005 4,249 3,313 2,048 2,812 3,264 3,098 3,256 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 Daily Average LabCorp 8 5 0 0 0 13 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 48 35 3 2 44 51 18 29 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 8 4 0 0 9 6 7 5 Other Laboratory* 8 0 0 0 14 8 0 4 Total 72 44 3 2 67 78 25 42