Sept. 10: Tenant rights series continues

The Tenant Rights Series sponsored by Granite State Organizing Project, Manchester Housing Alliance, and NH Legal Assistance continues with an online presentation of Prohibited Practices, Right to Quiet Enjoyment on Thursday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m.

NH Legal Assistance attorney Steven Tower will cover your right to quiet enjoyment, utility shutdowns, lockouts, and how you can seek relief.

Registration is required to receive zoom details.

Link: Click here to register.

The final presentation, Security Deposits and Rent Increases, will take place on September 24 at 6:30 pm.