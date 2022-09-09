Sept. 10: Rimmon Heights celebrating community with free block party thanks to city ‘activation’ grant

MANCHESTER, NH – Michael Wolf has helped organize Saturday’s community block party in his Rimmon Heights neighborhood. As president of the Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group, Wolf is hoping the event will encourage more neighbors to get involved.

“Like a lot of other groups and businesses, we saw the city’s Community Event and Activation Grant program as a huge opportunity to bounce back after COVID. We’d been having small remote meetings for the better part of two years and were trying to get back in the swing of things, so a big event like this seemed like a great way to remind people that we’re still out here trying to make things better in Rimmon Heights,” says Wolf.

For years the group has held regular monthly meetings and has included an active neighborhood watch component, particularly following the shooting death of Manchester Police Officer Michael Briggs when a lot of city watch groups formed. But this particular group has done its due diligence to maintain its connection to the police department as well as the neighborhood. They organize and participate in scheduled park clean-ups by collaborating with city parks and recreation, which supplies equipment and materials.

Saturday’s event will include everything from ice cream and a pony, to robots, face painting, live music and a dunk tank. The location is on Rimmon Street between Kelley and Amory, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.