Sept. 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 56 new positive results with 10 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, September 10, 2020, DHHS announced 56 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,573 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are fifteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49 percent being female and 51 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (12), Strafford (10), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (7), Merrimack (5), Grafton (2), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (10) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 719 (9.5 percent) of 7,573 cases. Nine of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 10, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,573 Recovered 6,867 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 434 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 272 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 719 (9.5%) Current Hospitalizations 7 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 225,659 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 30,284 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 43,652 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 770 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,900

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 9/10/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Mountain View Community Ossipee 3 5 0 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections 11 1 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 713 442 617 483 696 803 895 664 LabCorp 634 633 424 667 39 729 217 478 Quest Diagnostics 2,602 1,888 2,148 1,512 827 453 496 1,418 Mako Medical 9 31 12 0 0 1 0 8 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 728 731 616 315 196 536