Sept. 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 337 positive results with 32 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, September 10, 2021, DHHS announced 337 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 120 people who tested positive by PCR test and 217 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,144 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are seventy-eight individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52% being female and 48% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (85), Merrimack (45), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (39), Belknap (27), Carroll (26), Strafford (17), Grafton (12), Cheshire (6), Sullivan (6), and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (32) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for thirty new cases.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 149 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 111,111 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated September 10, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 111,111 Recovered 106,526 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,441 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,144 Current Hospitalizations 149

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.