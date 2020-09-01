Sept. 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 23 new positive results with 3 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, DHHS announced 23 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 7,297 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 39 percent being female and 61 percent being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Rockingham (4), Merrimack (2), Coos (1), and Grafton (1), counties, and in the city of Manchester (3).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 715 (10 percent) of 7,297 cases. Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has no additional deaths to report.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated September 1, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 7,297 Recovered 6,634 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 432 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 231 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 715 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 8 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 211,281 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 29,761 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 42,506 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 820 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 1,700

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 9/1/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Evergreen Place Manchester 27 16 0 7 Mountain View Community Ossipee 1 4 0 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections 11 1 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 8/25 8/26 8/27 8/28 8/29 8/30 8/31 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 348 890 727 634 729 259 117 529 LabCorp 491 1,116 830 370 805 451 530 656 Quest Diagnostics 1,106 807 1,041 864 670 659 97 749 Mako Medical 1 49 19 7 0 0 0 11 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 616 839 704 569 486 492 0 529 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 356 435 360 305 322 181 59 288 Other Laboratory* 517 385 173 97 158 160 31 217 Total 3,435 4,521 3,854 2,846