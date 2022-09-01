Sept. 1-4: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Lou Antonucci / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 5pm

Jess Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Eric Marcs / Common Man (Windham) / 6pm

Liam Spain / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Ariel Strasser / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

The Brother’s Cohn / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Chris Fraga / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Over the Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm

All Day Fire / Sabatino’s North Italian Restaurant (Derry) / 7pm

J-Lo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

603’s / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Red Eye Riot / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm

Waking Finnegan / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Doug Thompson / Gas Light Pub (Portsmouth) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Renegade Cartel / Makris Lobster & Steak House (Concord) / 12pm

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Ralph Allen / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Casey Roop / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Lester / Northeast Delta Dental Stadium (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jae Mannion / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Laura Lee / Bellissimo Italian Steakhouse (Nashua) / 6pm

Slack Tide / Pipe Dream Brewing (Londonderry) / 6:30pm

Jared Moore / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Whiskey Horse / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Alex Cohen / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

Jodee Frawlee / Elm House Patio (Manchester) / 2pm

Mark Lapointe / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Eric Lindberg / Colby Hill Inn (Henniker) / 4:30pm

Rockin’ Daddios / Leavitt Theatre (Ogunquit) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

It’s a holiday weekend with most venues being dark for the weekend, so here are a few upcoming events for you to plan ahead!

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / September 8th at 8pm

April, 2022, marked the 29th anniversary of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s remarkable arrival onto the music scene. Since its formation in the early nineties in Ventura, California, the band has toured virtually nonstop, performing on average over 150 shows a year, and has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music, with sales of over 2 million albums to date. Early on, during their legendary residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, they reminded the world, in the midst of the grunge era no less, that it was still cool to swing. The band, co- founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival of that time, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

JONATHAN EDWARDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / September 10th at 7:30pm

Warm as summer sunshine, real as the truth, intimate as a long overdue visit between old friends … such is a Jonathan Edwards concert. Four decades into a stellar career of uncompromising musical integrity, the man simply delivers, night after night – songs of passion, songs of insight, songs of humor, all rendered in that pure and powerful tenor which, like fine wine, has only grown sweeter with age. This is one veteran performer who is neither grizzled nor nostalgic. These days Jonathan is likely to be found on the road. I’ve been…doing what I do best, which is playing live in front of people. I’ve been concentrating on that and loving it,” he says. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DANIEL TOSH (LIVE) / Chubb Theatre – CCANH (Concord) / September 10th at 7pm & 9:30pm

Best known from the Comedy Central show Tosh.O, Daniel Tosh will perform an evening of stand-up comedy. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

HOWIE MANDEL LIVE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / September 11th at 7pm

Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. Related story here. Mandel’s versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum, including television, film and stage. From his work on the Emmy Award-winning “St. Elsewhere,” to the international animated children’s series “Bobby’s World,” Mandel has become a mainstay of the American comedy scene. In 2009, Mandel added author to his resume when he released his frank, funny and no-holds-barred memoir, “Here’s the Deal: Don’t Touch Me.” The memoir revealed his ongoing struggle with OCD and ADHD, and how it has shaped his life and career. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID / Palace Theatre (Manchester) September 16 – October 2

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” SPECIAL FAMILY 4-PACK (2 Adult tickets, 2 Child ages 6-12) for $100 – use code ARIEL4 www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MAJESTIC-OPOLY / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 23 & 24

Join us for our 17th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Silent Auctions featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more! There’s something for everyone! Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

FEATURED EVENTS:

Visit The WEEKENDER here for more featured events out and about town this weekend!