Manchester man sentenced after conviction on gun, drug charges

MANCHESTER, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that Vincent Chaney, 50, formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, was sentenced on November 16, 2022, by the Hillsborough County Superior Court-Northern District to 17 to 50 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. Mr. Chaney was sentenced after having been found guilty by a jury of one count of possessing crack cocaine with intent to sell or dispense and seven counts of possessing firearms after being a convicted felon.

The trial in this case was held over two days in July 2021. Evidence at trial showed that on January 31, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Mr. Chaney’s residence in Manchester, at which time they located approximately 76 grams of crack cocaine, seven loaded firearms, and numerous other instrumentalities commonly used in the drug trade. Mr. Chaney was prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions.

On the Possession with Intent to Sell or Dispense charge, Mr. Chaney was sentenced to 12 to 40 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, stand committed, among other conditions. On three counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Mr. Chaney was sentenced to a consecutive 5 to 10 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, stand committed. The three counts run concurrent with each other, but consecutive to the Possession with Intent to Sell or Dispense charge. On the remaining four counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Mr. Chaney was sentenced to 7½ to 15 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, which was all suspended for 10 years upon release on the Possession with Intent to Sell or Dispense charge. The four counts run concurrent with each other, but consecutive to the Possession with Intent to Sell or Dispense charge.

The successful investigation and prosecution of this case was the result of the collaborative efforts of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, New Hampshire Insurance Department, and the Manchester Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Meghan Hagaman of the Criminal Justice Bureau.