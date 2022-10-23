West Knights dominate Hollis-Brookline Cavaliers, 21-6, in a game marked by turnovers and weather

MANCHESTER, NH – It was your typical fall day Friday night as teams with one victory apiece faced off on Senior Night for the home team, Manchester West Knights, versus the Cavaliers from Hollis-Brookline.

Offense was not a problem. Moving the ball was not an issue either. However the conditions with the weather and ball control, as well as what I would describe as simply put the “scoring gods” were in control of the first half as it rendered a 0-0 halftime score. West was definitely controlling the pace of the match as it methodically moved the ball down the field, only to be thwarted by turnovers on downs, turnovers by interception or turnovers by fumble.
Turnover after turnover was the theme of the game on both sides. One play by Hollis-Brookline was drawn up perfectly on a screen pass almost walked into the end zone, but the hustle and determination by a West defender caught up to the ball runner and knocked the ball out of his hands at the 1-yard line, moving it through the end zone for a touchback, rendering no points.
As the third quarter started again the ball was being moved downfield with continued authority and after a six-minute drive Manchester West was able to get on the scoreboard for the first tally of the game. It was then that the opponents went into hurry-up mode as they seemed to pass more often. West was able to capitalize with constant pressure on the quarterback and eventually got an interception that led to another long drive for a touchdown, making it a two-score lead.

From there West just used the ground and pound to secure the victory. Brookline was able to get a moral victory with a touchdown at the end as the bench for the opponents got a little bit of excitement and got on the scoreboard.

For a low-scoring game it was rather exciting with lots of big plays and camaraderie as 20 West seniors experienced a great way to end the season. Heads up is what the coach said on both ends, and as an observer, I would agree. Both teams played well. Both teams were excited and both teams should be very proud of themselves.

