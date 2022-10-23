West Knights dominate Hollis-Brookline Cavaliers, 21-6, in a game marked by turnovers and weather

MANCHESTER, NH – It was your typical fall day Friday night as teams with one victory apiece faced off on Senior Night for the home team, Manchester West Knights, versus the Cavaliers from Hollis-Brookline.
As the third quarter started again the ball was being moved downfield with continued authority and after a six-minute drive Manchester West was able to get on the scoreboard for the first tally of the game. It was then that the opponents went into hurry-up mode as they seemed to pass more often. West was able to capitalize with constant pressure on the quarterback and eventually got an interception that led to another long drive for a touchdown, making it a two-score lead.
For a low-scoring game it was rather exciting with lots of big plays and camaraderie as 20 West seniors experienced a great way to end the season. Heads up is what the coach said on both ends, and as an observer, I would agree. Both teams played well. Both teams were excited and both teams should be very proud of themselves.