Senators shutdown Fisher Cats

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Despite an hour rain delay, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats were able to get in nine innings on Wednesday, although they may have preferred not to given the result.

New Hampshire managed to put up just four hits in their 4-0 matinee loss to the Harrisburg Senators, dropping to 9-12 on the year.

Fisher Cats starting pitcher Paxton Schultz walked three straight batters in the second en route to allowing a three-run Senator rally, with the visitors grabbing another run in the fourth off a Robert Hassell RBI single in the fourth.

Schultz (0-3) lasted five innings and was on the hook for all four runs, allowing four hits and walking four batters while also earning four strikeouts.

The Fisher Cats play a doubleheader tomorrow against Harrisburg with the first game beginning at 4:05 pm and the second game to follow approximately 30 minutes after. Both games will be seven innings each. LHP Ricky Tiedemann (0-0, 5.00 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire against LHP Mitchell Parker (0-2, 7.98 ERA) for Harrisburg in the first game. LHP Jimmy Robbins (1-3, 3.93 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire in the second game against a pitcher to be determined for Harrisburg.