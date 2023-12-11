Senators Shaheen and Hassan, Representative Pappas Join Commerce Secretary Raimondo in Nashua to Announce $35 Million in CHIPS Funding Headed to BAE Systems

NASHUA, N.H. – Today, U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), chair of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that funds the Department of Commerce, and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), alongside U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (NH-01), joined U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to announce that $35 million in federal funds are heading to BAE Systems to increase defense manufacturing and improve our national security.

The funds will help modernize its Microelectronics Center in Nashua, New Hampshire, which is designated as a Trusted Foundry by the U.S. Department of Defense and ensures the U.S. Government has access to leading microelectronics technologies. Today’s investment is allocated through CHIPS for America program, part of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act that Senators Shaheen and Hassan developed and helped get signed into law.

“This critical funding from the CHIPS and Science Act—which I was proud to help pass—will help BAE Systems’ Microelectronics Center in Nashua modernize their facility and improve our national security by helping ensure our military continues to have access to American-made semiconductor technology,” said Senator Shaheen, chair of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that funds the Department of Commerce. “These modernization efforts will strengthen New Hampshire’s integral role in the nation’s defense manufacturing industry for years to come.”

“New Hampshire is a hub for innovation-based businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Senator Hassan. “We worked to pass the CHIPS and Science Act to build a stronger economy and protect our national security, and the agreement announced today on modernizing BAE Systems’ Microelectronics Center in Nashua is a yet another way this law will ensure that the United States remains a global leader in advanced technology.”

“I’m thrilled to see these resources from the CHIPS and Science Act heading to BAE Systems in Nashua,” said Congresswoman Kuster. “When we passed this legislation in 2022, this is exactly the kind of project we envisioned. I look forward to seeing the modernized microelectronics center and the positive impact it will have on our state, our economy, and our national security.”

“I’m thrilled BAE Systems has received this grant to modernize their microelectronics facility,” said Congressman Chris Pappas. “On-shoring our production of semiconductors and new investments in technology development strengthen our national defense, all while creating good paying jobs in New Hampshire’s growing tech industry. I remain committed to supporting our local manufacturers and workforce so that New Hampshire remains a great place to live and work.”

“We have been clear since day one that the CHIPS for America Program is about advancing our national security and strengthening domestic supply chains, all while creating good jobs supporting long-term U.S. economic growth. As national security becomes as much about the chips inside of our weapons systems as the weapons systems themselves, this first CHIPS announcement shows how central semiconductors are to our national defense,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we have reached preliminary terms to make a substantial investment in New Hampshire’s expanding defense industrial base, which will help make our country and supply chains more secure and bolster the economy of the Granite State.”

This announcement comes approximately one year after President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law. The CHIPS for America program works to bolster the Unites States’ economic and national security interests through investments in the U.S. workforce to forward domestic chip and semiconductor production and eliminate reliance on international manufacturers.

In addition to modernization efforts, BAE Systems plans to utilize this funding in part to work alongside Nashua Community College (NCC) to create and implement a workforce training program.