Senator Hassan Honors 2023 Granite Staters of the Month at Luncheon

MANCHESTER – On Saturday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan honored the New Hampshire citizens that she recognized as Granite Staters of the Month in 2023 at a luncheon. She thanked the honorees and applauded their efforts to make New Hampshire an even better place.
“New Hampshire is a great place to live, work, and raise a family because of the work that Granite Staters do every day to better our state. I am proud to highlight the experiences and work that Granite Staters are doing to strengthen their communities, including efforts to destigmatize mental health care, provide resources for our neighbors in need, and help children in Ukraine. It was an honor to be able to meet some of the people who have completely embraced the Granite State’s all-hands-on deck spirit of giving, and I thank them for their dedication and generosity,” said Senator Hassan.
Senator Hassan recognized the following individuals and groups in 2023:
- January: Kaylee Richard of Manchester and Samantha Grenier of Goffstown organized a career fair targeted toward young women in the Manchester School District in order to empower the next generation of women leaders.
- February: Dan Rath of Keene has led a team since 2001 for the Special Olympics New Hampshire’s Penguin Plunge at Hampton Beach to fundraise for the organization’s various programs.
- March: Alex Ray and Lisa Mure of Holderness, and Susan Mathison and Steve Rand of Plymouth started a nonprofit, Common Man for Ukraine, that has raised more than $2.6 million for Ukrainian children.
- April: Robert and Linda Burlock of Berlin have shown tremendous dedication to their community by continually welcoming new families and residents moving into the East Side of Berlin for the past 50 years.
- May: Loreley Godfrey of Portsmouth has become a powerful voice advocating for youth mental health education in New Hampshire.
- June: Andrew Morin of Nashua co-founded the ReGenerative Roots Association, which runs community farms, farm-to-school programs, and a food hub to help Nashua families thrive.
- July: Lt. Stephen Holmes of Candia is working to destigmatize mental health care among first responders by visiting New Hampshire fire departments and sharing his own experience dealing with PTSD.
- August: Georgia Merrill of Brentwood has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the New Hampshire Food Bank through her Peach Project initiative.
- September: Barbara Hays of Bow leads a group of women at her senior living center who make fidget and lap quilts to donate to local hospital patients and veterans.
- October: Dr. Reiko Johnson of Newfields and Dr. Nathan Swanson of Durham are working to provide free dental care for patients in need, including recently hosting a Dental Day of Caring.
- November: Connor Nicol of Hampton has made more than 50,000 dog tags to encourage people to remember service members who died in wars overseas.
- December: Paige Youschak-Thompson of Laconia regularly volunteers around the Lakes Region to help better the community.
Senator Hassan launched the “Granite Stater of the Month” initiative in 2017 to recognize outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger. To nominate a New Hampshire citizen to be a “Granite Stater of the Month,” constituents can complete the nomination form here.