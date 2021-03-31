Senator Hassan Discusses Vaccination Efforts at Amoskeag Health

MANCHESTER – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan discussed the American Rescue Plan’s major investments in supporting COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment efforts during a tour of Amoskeag Health in Manchester. Senator Hassan and the NH Congressional Delegation announced last week that Amoskeag Health will receive $3.2 million through the American Rescue Plan.

“Community health centers have played a vital role during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in rural and underserved communities,” Senator Hassan said. “I appreciated the opportunity to hear from Amoskeag Health leaders about how the additional funding that we secured in the American Rescue Plan will help to bolster their COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment efforts.”

Amoskeag Health leaders spoke about their work to improve vaccine access for vulnerable communities, including offering translation services and accommodations for people with disabilities. Senator Hassan highlighted the challenges that individuals with disabilities face in accessing COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as the disparity that people of color in rural areas face in accessing health care, during a Senate hearing last week.

Senator Hassan has long worked to support community health centers. Senator Hassan led bipartisan efforts to help end the practice of surprise medical billing in the year-end government funding and COVID-19 relief bill, which will result in an estimated $18 billion in savings that will go toward extending funding for community health centers, among other health priorities. In addition, Senators Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen announced today that New Hampshire will receive an additional $30.6 million in vaccine funding from the year-end package and the American Rescue Plan.