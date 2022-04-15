Senate judiciary backs ‘critical fixes’ to 24-week abortion ban

CONCORD, NH – It was a unanimous 5 to 0 vote “ought to pass” when the Senate Judiciary Committee finally voted to support House Bill 1609 Thursday evening.

The bill adds an exception for fatal fetal diagnoses to the state’s 24-week abortion ban. It also removes the requirement that everyone seeking an abortion must first undergo an ultrasound, both of which proponents call “critical fixes.”

Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said after the vote that she still firmly believes Gov. Chris Sununu’s abortion ban needs to be repealed but was pleased by the vote.

“I am proud of today’s bipartisan vote to mitigate the harm already being caused to Granite State families by the abortion ban,” Whitley said. “I am deeply grateful to the brave individuals who shared stories of the most difficult times in their lives to give the Legislature insight into the unique nature of each and every pregnancy.”

Sen. Harold French, R-Franklin, said he was voting in favor of the bill. “I am going to believe the doctors” who testified, French said.

Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Franklin, also signaled he was voting in favor even though he would like some of the wording to be fleshed out.

Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene said, “To be unresponsive to this would be a failing of this body. I’m pleased to hear positive thoughts…”

Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, referred to the many people who testified in support of the bill. She is a mother, too, Carson said.

“We listened,” Carson said. “We heard from the people.”

Kayla Montgomery, VP of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund, said: “While we firmly believe New Hampshire’s new abortion ban should be struck in its entirety, today’s unanimous bipartisan Senate Judiciary Committee vote to mitigate some of the harm caused by the ban is an important step forward that will restore options for families in complex circumstances and end government-mandated ultrasounds.

“Now, we urge the full New Hampshire Senate to join the House to support HB 1609 and send this important legislation to Governor Sununu’s desk as soon as possible,” Montgomery said.

HB 1609 next goes to the full Senate for a vote, on the consent calendar.