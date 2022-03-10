Sen. Hassan is fighting for investments in supply-chain resiliency: Why that matters for my business

O P I N I O N

Innovation leads to growth, and in New Hampshire, I’ve seen firsthand how companies, from start-ups to generations-old businesses, have reimagined the future. As CEO of Minim, Inc., a networking technology business headquartered in Manchester, I’ve seen how innovation can help create good-paying jobs and revitalize an economy. Over the last two years, even the last two weeks, we’ve seen how important it is to have leaders that are paying close attention to the issues businesses are facing, so I think it is important to call out Senator Hassan’s efforts on issues from infrastructure to cybersecurity.

Supply chain disruptions impact businesses of all shapes and sizes – whether from a global pandemic, political instability, or climate change – and these disruptions can create unprecedented challenges and hamper our ability to innovate. During the pandemic, Minim was impacted by both new and long-standing supply chain issues and other manufacturing challenges. Russia’s war against Ukraine only adds to the complexity of the global supply chains. Our country must rapidly reassess its industrial policies and move quickly to ones that work better for American workers and better for American businesses. Over the past year, the phrase “getting better all the time” has been on my mind as businesses are continuing to adapt their strategies to meet the changing world. The federal government must follow suit – as the world changes around us, our policies must adapt at the speed of business.

Last week, I had the honor of being Senator Hassan’s virtual guest for President Biden’s State of the Union address, and I am grateful for her attention to the challenges that businesses like Minim face amid these supply chain disruptions.

I recently discussed Minim’s story with Senator Hassan at a roundtable meeting in February. While our employee base is centered in the United States, we’re reliant on manufacturing partners that are based outside of the country – leaving our supply chains and our business exposed to a myriad of challenges. These supply chain bottlenecks have impacted our expenses, our operations, and our opportunities for growth. The United States can and should do more to implement policies that are able to support a more resilient economy and give businesses a platform to effectively compete.

Right now, Senator Hassan is working with Republicans and Democrats to push legislation through Congress that will help ensure that we invest in American manufacturing and out-compete China. This bipartisan legislation would deliver significant funding for American research, development, and manufacturing, and Senator Hassan is pushing to ensure that the legislation specifically helps U.S. companies produce critical goods. This will all help to create good jobs here at home.

This bipartisan package would be a game-changer for American manufacturing – and I hope Congress will come to an agreement on it soon.

Senator Hassan’s focus on supporting our supply chains in other ways has also been encouraging. For example, as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law, Senator Hassan worked to secure investments in our country’s highways and ports, which will help ease some of the supply chain bottlenecks that businesses have experienced.

I appreciate Senator Hassan’s bipartisan efforts to support innovative businesses in New Hampshire and across the country, and I was honored to join her as her virtual guest at the State of the Union to underscore the importance of strengthening America’s competitiveness so that businesses like Minim continue to grow and thrive.