SEE Science Center prepares for reopening on weekends starting Aug. 1

MANCHESTER, NH – SEE Science Center, an interactive science museum located in Manchester’s Millyard District, prepares to reopen its doors weekends in August. The Museum will open for two members-only weekends beginning August 1, with general public openings beginning on August 15.

“We have put protocols in place to ensure that we are providing a safe environment for our staff and visitors and we are excited to welcome learners of all ages back into our facilities. As with many reopenings, there will be changes to procedures and we encourage guests to check our website before visiting to get the most up-to-date information,” said Executive Director, Shana Hawrylchak.

Face masks will be required, and all groups will need to practice social distancing within the Museum exhibit halls. The Museum will not be able to accommodate any single groups larger than 10 at the current time. A few exhibits have been shut down, but the majority of the exhibits are still open with increased sanitation protocols in place for safe use.

Visitors will be required to pre-book a timeslot before coming to the Museum and entry numbers will be limited. The Museum will be allowing visitors to reserve either a morning (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) or afternoon (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.) spot on weekend days. The Museum will be closed from 1 – 2 p..m for deep cleaning each day between visitors. If visitors forget to make a reservation before coming to the building, they will be able to reserve a spot by calling in if spots are still available.

The Museum encourages visitors to call 603-669-0400 or email with questions info@see-sciencecenter.org.

The SEE Science Center is a hands-on science learning center located at 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101. For more information: 603-669-0400 or www.see-sciencecenter.org