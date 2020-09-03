SEE Science Center, Millyard Museum offer Super Saturday Dual Pass

MANCHESTER, NH – Think of it as Two at 200 Bedford Street.

Adults can now purchase a “Super Saturday Dual Pass” and visit both the Millyard Museum and the SEE Science Center at 200 Bedford Street for just $13 every Saturday.

The SEE Science Center is an interactive science museum that provides opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities to discover the excitement of science through fun, hands-on experiences, with the goal of inspiring the next generation of scientists.

The Millyard Museum celebrates more than 11,000 years of history in the Manchester region. A highlight is the history of the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company, the largest textile manufacturer in the world that once employed more than 17,000 people, including immigrants from many countries.

Make every Saturday super with a visit to both the Millyard Museum and the SEE Science Center at 200 Bedford St. For more information, call 603-669-4000 or 603-622-7531.