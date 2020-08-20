SEE Science Center is now open weekends 

MANCHESTER, NH – SEE Science Center, an interactive science museum located in Manchester’s Millyard District, has reopened on weekends. After 138 days closed to the public SEE Science Center is welcoming visitors back to its exhibit halls. With more than 90 exhibits and 15,000 square feet of exhibit space there is something for everyone and every age at SEE.

Visitors will be required to pre-book a timeslot and entry numbers will be limited. They can do so on the SEE Science Center website or by calling 603-669-0400. Visitors to reserve either a morning (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) or afternoon (2. – 5 p.m.) spot on weekend days. The center will be closed from 1 – 2 p.m. for deep cleaning each day between sessions. If visitors forget to make a reservation before coming to the building, they will be able to reserve a spot by calling in if spots are still available.

“We have had two successful members-only weekends and are confident in the procedures and protocols we have in place to create a safe environment for our staff and visitors,” said Executive Director, Shana Hawrylchak. “As the summer draws to a close and outdoor options become less available, we felt that it was important to make sure that we can provide alternative safe options for families to explore and unwind.”

Face masks will be required, and all groups will need to practice social distancing within the Museum exhibit halls. The Museum will not be able to accommodate any single groups larger than 10 at the current time. A few exhibits have been shut down, but the majority of the exhibits are still open with increased sanitation protocols in place for safe use. The Museum encourages visitors to call 603-669-0400 or email with questions info@see-sciencecenter.org.

The SEE Science Center is a hands-on science learning center located at 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101. For more information: 603-669-0400 or www.see-sciencecenter.org Admission is $9 per person ages 3 and up.