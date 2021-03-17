 SEE announces two fun events this spring

MANCHESTER, NH – SEE Science Center is announcing two events where you can socialize safely this spring.

SEE Science Center will host the 20th Annual Champagne Putt mini-golf tournament during April of 2021. The in-person event is presented by Bellwether Community Credit Union and will be spread over 3 nights, April 6, 7 and 8, in following best practices and CDC guidelines. The event will take place in SEE’s 17,500 SF exhibit halls with its newly renovated HVAC/fresh air system. Masking will be required, and teams will be screened upon entry and asked to practice social distancing on the course. Each night, a winning team will be crowned, and the over-all tournament champion will be announced April 8.

The 21 and over event will feature a Longest Putt contest, door prize, and raffle squares. All ticket and sponsor packages include food, beverages and tournament entry fees. 18 holes of science-themed mini-golf are arranged amongst the exhibits at SEE with holes featuring Einstein, spinning discs, optical illusions, friction and momentum. Players are welcome to bring their own putters, though clubs and balls will be made available for all teams.

Double the fun – SEE’s annual Golf Tournament will be held at Stonebridge Country Club on June 17. Presented by Primary Bank, the event will include contests, lunch and awards at the Goffstown course, one of New Hampshire’s favorites. Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. CDC, State and course guidelines for safety will be followed.

Individuals and businesses that participate in both the Champagne Putt and SEE’s annual Golf Tournament will be entered into a raffle to win a live bagpiper at their tee of choice during the golf tournament on June 17. In a fun twist, the raffle prize winner can choose to have the piper play at their own tee, or that of any opposing team.

For more information regarding tickets and sponsorship for either event, please email or call Peter Gustafson at the SEE Science Center: pete@see-sciencecenter.org, SEE main: (603)669-040.0 Pete’s direct line: (603) 621-0622.