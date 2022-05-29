Second Fisher Cats rally comes up short

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

AKRON, OHIO – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats tied it up once on Saturday night, but couldn’t catch up a second time, falling 9-7 to the Akron Rubber Ducks

A pair of doubles gave Akron its first three runs in the fourth, but New Hampshire would equalize thanks to an L.J Talley homer in the fifth and a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.

Akron responded quickly, sending ten men to the plate in the bottom of the sixth and finishing the inning with a lead they would not relinquish. Still, New Hampshire made it interesting with another run in the seventh and three two-out runs in the ninth before finally shutting the door.

The losing pitcher for New Hampshire was Marcus Reyes (1-2), he recorded five outs in relief and was on the hook for five runs, three hits and two walks.

At the plate, Tanner Morris led the way for New Hampshire, going 3-for-4, with Talley and Spencer Horwitz also contributing two hits each.

The series concludes tomorrow as Trent Palmer (0-0,1.80 ERA) takes the mound for New Hampshire against Jaime Arias (0-1, 6.17 ERA).

 

