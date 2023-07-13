Second day of SWAT on Front Street results in arrest of man wanted in connection with shooting

MANCHESTER, NH – A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting incident on July 12 at a Front Street residence is in custody, after a second day of police activity in the neighborhood.

On Thursday Manchester Police responded to a tip that someone spotted Anthony Barahona, wanted on outstanding warrants for a shooting that occurred Wednesday when a man was shot in the foot at 389 Front St.

Barahona had been described by police as being armed and dangerous following the series of events that left a man wounded yesterday and brought Manchester SWAT to the area, forcing street closure for several hours.

On Thursday morning police again shut down Front Street at the intersection of Dunbarton Road and Amoskeag Bridge following the tip about Barahona. Several members of law enforcement from Manchester Police and Hillsborough County Deputies were seen on 293 South with their weapons drawn as they searched the woods behind the Front Street address.

SWAT set up in front of the house and could be heard over the loudspeaker instructing people to exit the building and then specifically mentioning Barahona by name.

Several people who were living in the house gathered in the parking lot just north of the address and were being interviewed by police.

After SWAT made entry into the house with several officers and a K9, Barahona was located inside the building and taken into custody after a short struggle. Barahona was removed from the building and taken from the scene in the police transport truck.

SWAT searched the building for any additional people and did not locate anyone.