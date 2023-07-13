Second day of SWAT on Front Street results in arrest of man wanted in connection with shooting

MANCHESTER, NH – A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting incident on July 12 at a Front Street residence is in custody, after a second day of police activity in the neighborhood.
On Thursday Manchester Police responded to a tip that someone spotted Anthony Barahona, wanted on outstanding warrants for a shooting that occurred Wednesday when a man was shot in the foot at 389 Front St.
Barahona had been described by police as being armed and dangerous following the series of events that left a man wounded yesterday and brought Manchester SWAT to the area, forcing street closure for several hours.
On Thursday morning police again shut down Front Street at the intersection of Dunbarton Road and Amoskeag Bridge following the tip about Barahona. Several members of law enforcement from Manchester Police and Hillsborough County Deputies were seen on 293 South with their weapons drawn as they searched the woods behind the Front Street address.
SWAT set up in front of the house and could be heard over the loudspeaker instructing people to exit the building and then specifically mentioning Barahona by name.
Several people who were living in the house gathered in the parking lot just north of the address and were being interviewed by police.
After SWAT made entry into the house with several officers and a K9, Barahona was located inside the building and taken into custody after a short struggle. Barahona was removed from the building and taken from the scene in the police transport truck.
SWAT searched the building for any additional people and did not locate anyone.
Heather Hamel, Manchester Police information officer, said police on Thursday again set up a perimeter, deployed a drone, and searched for Barahona. He was located hiding inside on the second floor of the house. He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault with a firearm and reckless conduct.
“I’d like to commend Manchester officers for their hard work and persistence in locating and taking this dangerous individual into custody,” says Chief Allen Aldenberg. “The house that this incident occurred at is a known nuisance address. There have been police investigations there, and yesterday, a shooting. Manchester Police will work diligently to improve this situation and the area’s safety.”
Several city agencies met at the scene after the house was cleared, including Manchester Fire, Health Department, Water Works, and the Building Department. Eversource was also contacted to evaluate the electrical line coming to the building which sources say was put out of service previously.
It was determined there was a household extension cord running into the brush area behind several damaged vehicles. The cord was plugged into a generator which had been used to operate some electrical items inside the house.
One source indicated that there has not been running water or working toilets for an extended time. Neighbors say more than a dozen people have been living in the house for months.
Some of the people who visit the house daily were living out of vehicles parked down the street to the North of the address, according to neighbors.
The owner of the building was summoned to the scene by the Fire Marshal’s Office. He could be heard telling authorities he has tried to sell the property but has been unsuccessful. He was advised everyone was currently outside of the building, and that they were mandating him to secure the smashed doors and windows with plywood.
The person shot in Wednesday’s incident was near the scene Thursday, he suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was treated and released from the hospital.
About this Author
Jeffrey Hastings
Jeffrey Hastings is a freelance photojournalist and runs Manchester Information community Facebook page.
