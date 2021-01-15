Second arrest connected to Laval Street shooting

MANCHESTER, NH – On January 14, 2021, Manchester Police arrested Brandon Lesage, 21, charging him in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Laval Street last week.

On January 7, 2021, shortly before midnight, Manchester Police received several calls for gunshots heard in the area of 25 Laval St. When officers arrived they learned that there had been a confrontation between several people, and one man fired a gun. That man was identified as Carlos Marsach, 20. He was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.

Through their investigation, police learned that Lesage was also involved in the initial confrontation. He has now been charged with riot.

Lesage was found to have an active warrant for possession of a controlled drug. He received PR bail for the drug charge and a $2,000 cash bail for the riot charge. Lesage’s Hillsborough Superior Court arraignment is to be determined.

This incident is still under investigation and more arrests may follow.