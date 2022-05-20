SeaWolves take pair on Thursday from Fisher Cats

ERIE, Penn. – Rain washed out the New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ game against the Erie Seawolves on Wednesday, but their bats were still soggy during Thursday’s doubleheader.

New Hampshire lost both games, losing the first and originally scheduled game, 5-1. Then they lost the makeup game, 7-0.

Combined, New Hampshire had just six hits over the two games, a stark contrast to their offensive output on Tuesday. However, Fisher Cat fans can be buoyed somewhat by the fact that four of those hits were doubles, with Spencer Horwitz and Jose Lantigua collecting one each and Tanner Morris grabbing the other two.

Andrew Bash (0-1) was the loser in the first game, retiring just two of nine batters he faced in the first before getting the hook. Bash allowed five runs off six hits and a walk, with the appearance raising his 2022 Double-A ERA to 11.57.

Brady Lail (1-1) got the loss in the second game, even if he was able to last longer than Bash. In Lail’s start, he went five innings, giving up five runs off eight hits and a walk, striking out a pair of Erie batters.

The Fisher Cats are back at it on Friday at 6:05 p.m., with Paxton Schultz (2-3, 5.87 ERA) taking the mound for New Hampshire against Reese Olson (2-2, 3.86 ERA)