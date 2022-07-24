‘Seasons:’ An exhibit by NHAA member Marianne Stillwagon at Creative Framing Solutions in August

MANCHESTER, NH – The paintings of New Hampshire Art Association artist Marianne Stillwagon will be shown in an exhibit titled “Seasons” at Creative Framing Solutions during the month of August.

“My art career began in 1982 when I received my B.S. in design and worked for many years as a freelance graphic designer,” Stillwagon said.

“Eventually, I pursued my first love – painting.”

Stillwagon currently has two studios – one in New Hampshire and one in the LowCountry of South Carolina.

“My inspiration to paint is the beautiful and ever-changing landscapes and seasons of both regions,” she said. “Some of my most recent works of art are skyscapes and abstracts – getting my inspiration from a more spiritual source of input.”

Stillwagon’s artwork has been sold in select galleries and shops throughout the United States as well as abroad. She is an exhibiting member of the NH Art Association, the Society of Bluffton Artists, the Monadnock Are Art Association, the Art League of Hilton Head, the Washington Area Artisans and the National Association of Woman Artists (National and South Carolina Branches.)

Creative Framing Solutions owner Grace Burr recently relocated her shop from Hanover Street to 410 Chestnut Street. Just over a year ago, Burr, a