Search team returns to Gilford Street home where Harmony Montgomery last lived

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, January 8, 2022, the Manchester Police Department in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies reconvened at 77 Gilford St. in Manchester, for the continued investigation of the disappearance of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

Police blocked off both ends of the small street on the city’s West Side Saturday morning.

The Gilford Street address is a focus of the investigation because it is the last location where Harmony was known to reside before her disappearance in 2019.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time.

Officials ask the public to respect the privacy of the current residents of 77 Gilford St. and to stay off of their property as the investigation continues.

The search for Harmony continues and law enforcement is still requesting the public’s assistance in locating her. If you have any information please call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to Harmony Montgomery’s rescue at 603-203-6060.

