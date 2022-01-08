Search team returns to Gilford Street home where Harmony Montgomery last lived

Saturday, January 8, 2022NH Attorney GeneralPolice & Fire0
Saturday, January 8, 2022NH Attorney GeneralPolice & Fire0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Manchester Police Detective Capt. Ken Loui left, speaks to New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane Young outside of 77 Gilford St. in Manchester. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, January  8, 2022, the Manchester Police Department in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies reconvened at 77 Gilford St. in Manchester, for the continued investigation of the disappearance of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

Police blocked off both ends of the small street on the city’s West Side Saturday morning.

The Gilford Street address is a focus of the investigation because it is the last location where Harmony was known to reside before her disappearance in 2019.  

A billboard on Elm Street in Manchester offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of Harmony Montgomery, 7, whose whereabouts are unknown. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time. 

Officials ask the public to respect the privacy of the current residents of 77 Gilford St. and to stay off of their property as the investigation continues. 

The search for Harmony continues and law enforcement is still requesting the public’s assistance in locating her. If you have any information please call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to  Harmony Montgomery’s rescue at 603-203-6060.

Related Stories

About this Author

nh-attorney-general

NH Attorney General

Email

See all of this author's posts