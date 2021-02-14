Search still on for murder suspect in Feb. 13 shooting outside homeless shelter

CONCORD, NH – Police continue to search for Timothy Johnson, 38, who is wanted on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jean Lascelle, 67, on Feb. 13 outside New Horizons emergency shelter.

Autopsy results released on Sunday by the NH Attorney General’s office indicate that Lascelle died of a gunshot wound to the head and that the manner of death was ruled a homicide. A warrant was issued Sunday for Johnson’s arrest charging him with the crime.

Johnson was last seen in front of 351 Chestnut St. at approximately 8:39 a.m. on February 13, 2021, and is believed to be on foot. He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone with information about Mr. Johnson’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.

When last seen, Mr. Johnson was wearing a tan/light brown overcoat, a light-colored watch cap, and a green Molle-style backpack. Johnson has a distinct tattoo on the left side of his lower neck.