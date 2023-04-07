Search party on location in Revere, Mass., in search related to Harmony Montgomery case

CONCORD, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announce that today the Manchester Police Department together with the Massachusetts State Police and other law enforcement agencies are searching a location in Revere, Mass.

This search is being conducted as part of the investigation into the murder of Harmony Montgomery in December 2019. She was 5 years old at the time of her disappearance. Her body has not yet been found.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time. Officials caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search.

The search for Harmony continues and law enforcement is still requesting the public’s assistance in locating her remains. If you have any information regarding her murder or the location of her remains, please call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to Harmony Montgomery’s rescue at 603-203-6060.