Search continues for gunman in fatal shooting, homeless outreach temporarily suspended for safety

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester police continued with a manhunt for Timothy Johnson, 38, wanted on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jean Lascelle, 67, on Feb. 13 outside New Horizons emergency shelter.
Several officers searched areas of South Willow Street, Huse Road, Perimeter Road, and the wooded areas where there are known homeless camps, continuing the extensive search that spanned several hours Monday and included support from NH State Police.
Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan on Monday night told the Board of Aldermen that police have advised the city’s homeless outreach team to temporarily suspend visits to the homeless encampments for safety reasons. Goonan planned to meet with Police Chief Alan Aldenburg Wednesday for more guidance.
Services are still available to anyone in need at the shelter. However, police have also advised shelter staff to pause check-ins at the Chestnut Street emergency shelter, asking participants to come to either the Manchester Street or Union Street outposts.
A memorial display of flowers, candles and a balloon was left on the steps outside the temporary shelter near the place where Lascelle’s body was found Saturday.
On Monday Maria Devlin, President & CEO, Families in Transition, released a statement acknowledging the death of Lascelle and said it was heartwarming to see participants and staff come together in the midst of tragedy.
“Our highest priority is ensuring the well-being of everyone involved. Our leadership team is providing counseling to staff who seek it. We are responding to the needs of those who are staying at the shelter through our partnership with The Greater Manchester Mental Health Center. We are working closely with Manchester Police and the City of Manchester. Most of all, we are focusing our thoughts and prayers on those who are grieving at this time,” Devlin wrote.
