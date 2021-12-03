‘Scrooge in Love’ at Majestic Theatre – a musical sequel to the Dickens classic tale

MANCHESTER, NH – The Majestic Theatre presents a rendering of the beloved holiday classic tale with a twist – a musical sequel which answers the question: What happened after Ebenezer Scrooge found redemption?

“Scrooge in Love,” opens on Friday, December 10 at 7 p.m., Saturday, December 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday, December 12 at 2 p.m. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House, 29 West Broadway, in Derry. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above and $15 for youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.

About the show:

Book by Duane Poole / Music by Larry Grossman / Lyrics by Kellen Blair

In this sequel to “A Christmas Carol,” the action of “Scrooge in Love,” commences one year after the events of “A Christmas Carol,” when the four ghosts (Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future) return with a new goal: to reunite the new and improved Ebenezer Scrooge with his long-lost first love, Belle. All of Dickens’ familiar characters return in this romantic and festive sequel to the perennial classic.

Majestic’s Scrooge in Love is directed and choreographed by Rebecca Antonakos-Belanger with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger and stars an ensemble cast of all ages.

press