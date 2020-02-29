Scrivener: Using Research Effectively, with Alison Murphy

MANCHESTER, NH — In this webinar, you will learn how to keep track of your research materials, whatever they may be. Using Scrivener’s research section, you will learn to import, categorize, and organize your research so you can find it when you need it. You will also discover how tools like bookmarks, keywords, and metadata can help you connect your research to the parts of your manuscript where you most need them.

WHERE: On the internet! You can dial in from anywhere.

WHEN: Wednesday March 18, 7-8 p.m.

COST: This webinar is $20 for NH Writer’s Project members or $30 for nonmembers.

