Science on Tap to begin season virtually on Oct. 13 

MANCHESTER, NH – The SEE Science Center’s adult science discussion series, Science on Tap is kicking off its 8 season virtually. The Science and Technology of Beer will be held on October 13 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. We are inviting adults to join us to ask Brewmasters about the techniques, equipment and precision involved in crafting their favorite ale or lager. Cambridge Trust will be sponsoring the 2020 – 2021 Science on Tap season.

“While we will miss the pub style atmosphere at Stark Brewing Co., we see this season as an opportunity to engage with experts outside of driving distance” said Peter Gustafson, Deputy Director, SEE Science Center “For example for our first discussion we will have a panelist joining us from Pennsylvania.”

The brewmasters joining the panel for the October discussion will be P.J. LaJeunesse from 603 Brewery, Tim Clapper from Concord Craft brewing, Peter Telge from Stark Brewing Co. and Timothy L. Yarrington, brewing and fermentation science instructor at Pennsylvania College of Technology. Mr. Yarrington is also a Great American Beer Festival gold medalist.

Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. The discussions are held on the second Tuesday of each month from October through June. Admission is free, but advanced sign up is available using Eventbrite. Attendees will be sent a Zoom link after registering.

The SEE Science Center is a hands-on science discovery center located at 200 Bedford St., Manchester, NH 03101. SEE is currently open to the public on weekends from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Pre-registration is required. For more information: 603-669-0400 or www.see-sciencecenter.org. Admission is $9 per person ages 3 and up. Follow SEE and Science on Tap on Facebook.