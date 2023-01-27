Science on Tap at SEE Science Center, Feb. 7: Organ Transplants 

MANCHESTER, NH – The SEE Science Center will present a Science on Tap discussion about organ and tissue transplants. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic that take place from fall to spring.

Since the first success in the 1950s to today, discuss the advances and challenges in organ transplantation. Discover the factors that lead to viability and successful outcomes and learn about the initiatives in Manchester to manufacture supplies to meet the ever-growing demand. Panelists will include Nick Rinella an Associate Scientist at the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute, a non-profit located in Manchester New Hampshire.

Science on Tap events are free and open to the public, but advanced sign-up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester, NH monthly through June. Doors open at 5 p.m., the discussions begin at 6 p.m. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website. https://see-sciencecenter.org/adults/

About Us

Science on Tap is a program of the SEE Science Center. This program is part of a worldwide movement to provide opportunities for people to engage directly with scientists and STEM professionals in an informal setting. To learn more about U.S. events visit sciencecafes.org

The SEE Science Center is a hands-on science discovery center located at 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101. SEE’s fall /winter hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturdays & Sundays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. SEE will be open Monday school holidays. For more information, please visit www.see-sciencecenter.org or call 603-669-0400.