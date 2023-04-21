Schweke gives F-Cats win in extras

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats needed ten innings to grab a win on Thursday, defeating the Somerset Patriots, 3-2.

Trevor Schwecke blasted a two-out full count pitch to right, bringing Steward Berroa across for what would ultimately be the game-winning run. Troy Watson recorded the final out in regulation and retired Somerset in order in the bottom of the tenth to seal his first Eastern League win of the year.

Watson was the only Fisher Cat pitcher without a strikeout on a night that saw ten Patriot batters see a third strike.

New Hampshire saw both of its earlier runs come from a Sebastian Espino single in the fourth, bringing Will Robertson and Luis De Los Santos across the plate.

Espino added another hit and De Los Santos went 4-for-4 on the night, with three singles and a double. Schwecke also added a double in what was a 3-for-4 night for him.

New Hampshire is now 7-5 on the year with the win, they’ll send out Jimmy Robbins (1-1, 2.79 ERA) on Friday at 6:35 p.m. against Somerset’s Clayton Beeter (1-1, 0.82 ERA).