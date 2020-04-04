Schools update: Meal deliveries consolidated to 3 days next week, spring finals cancelled, AP exams online

The following update was provided April 3 by Manchester School District Communication Director Andrew Toland
Reminder about social distancing: We need to reinforce the need for social distancing during this crisis to slow down the spread of COVID-19. How do you practice social distancing? First, stay away from social gatherings larger than 10 people. Second, keep a distance of six feet from other people. Third, avoid touching other people, and that includes shaking hands. Closing schools is an important part of social distancing, but we need to practice it outside of schools, as well.
Weekend meals by SNHU: Weekend meal package distribution will continue this Saturday, April 4, thanks to Southern New Hampshire University. We thank you for your patience as we started this program last weekend. We are making a few changes going forward – we will have three main locations and two secondary locations. At the main locations, the buses will be there for the full two hours. At the secondary locations, the buses will be there a shorter time. We suggest bringing a bag to transport food back home. REMEMBER: Social distancing is essential – keep six feet between you and others. Here is the schedule for pickups:
Main locations
- Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way: 9:30-11:30 am
- Manchester Police Athletic League, 409 Beech St.: 9:30-11:30 am
- Parkside Middle School, 75 Parkside St.: 9:30-11:30 am
Secondary locations
- Smyth Road School, 245 Bruce Road: 9:30-10 am
- Crystal Lake Park, 679 Bodwell Road: 10:30-11 am
Weekday meal deliveries: Starting next week, we will be moving to three delivery days each week. We are still delivering five days worth of meals – on Monday and Wednesday, we will do double drops. We will do a single drop on Fridays. You can find a link to the bus routes at www.mansd.org. Please remember social distancing – when waiting for meal pickup, it’s very important to make sure you’re standing 6 feet away from others. When picking up food, you may want to bring a bag to more easily transport food home.
Leaving voicemail for schools: Just a reminder that our staff is working remotely. All voicemails left for schools are forwarded via email to each school’s leadership team. There may be more of a delay in message delivery, but your messages are being received.
Academic updates and reminders: The following are updates and reminders about academics while schools are closed and in remote learning:
- Remote learning: Teachers will continue to create and provide lessons, instruction, and feedback for all students of the Manchester School District through online and printed formats.
- Please communicate about illnesses: If your child is sick and unable to take part in remote learning for a day, please contact the school to report your child is “out” sick and share the symptoms. We ask in the strongest terms that you communicate health issues to school administrators as soon as possible so we may provide appropriate support.
- Quarter 3 marking period extended: The Quarter 3 marking period is extended to Friday, April 10. Students will have until Monday, May 4, to complete and turn in any missing work from Quarter 3 for full credit. Teachers will have until Friday, May 15, to review, grade and update in Aspen any student work submitted in the Quarter 3 marking period. Between the dates of April 10 and April 24, teachers will work to make sure parents are aware of current grade standing, missing work and level of student engagement since the start of remote learning.
- Quarter 4 start date changed: The final quarter of the year will run from April 13 through the balance of the school year.
- Spring final exams canceled: There will be no final exams scheduled for this spring. The College Board has announced that AP exams are now available online and can be taken from home. Dual Enrollment exams will follow the procedures outlined by the sponsoring college or university.
- Updates on grading: School district leadership will present recommendations on potential changes to grading to the Teaching and Learning Committee Meeting of the Board of School Committee at its meeting on April 6th.
- School activities suspended: During the closure, all student activities are suspended. As we receive further guidance from the NHIAA and other organizations, updates will be made to the Manchester community on the status of upcoming events.