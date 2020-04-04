Schools update: Meal deliveries consolidated to 3 days next week, spring finals cancelled, AP exams online

The following update was provided April 3 by Manchester School District Communication Director Andrew Toland

Reminder about social distancing: We need to reinforce the need for social distancing during this crisis to slow down the spread of COVID-19. How do you practice social distancing? First, stay away from social gatherings larger than 10 people. Second, keep a distance of six feet from other people. Third, avoid touching other people, and that includes shaking hands. Closing schools is an important part of social distancing, but we need to practice it outside of schools, as well.

Weekend meals by SNHU: Weekend meal package distribution will continue this Saturday, April 4, thanks to Southern New Hampshire University. We thank you for your patience as we started this program last weekend. We are making a few changes going forward – we will have three main locations and two secondary locations. At the main locations, the buses will be there for the full two hours. At the secondary locations, the buses will be there a shorter time. We suggest bringing a bag to transport food back home. REMEMBER: Social distancing is essential – keep six feet between you and others. Here is the schedule for pickups:

Main locations

Memorial High School , 1 Crusader Way: 9:30-11:30 am

, 409 Beech St.: 9:30-11:30 am Parkside Middle School, 75 Parkside St.: 9:30-11:30 am

Secondary locations

Smyth Road School , 245 Bruce Road: 9:30-10 am

Weekday meal deliveries: Starting next week, we will be moving to three delivery days each week. We are still delivering five days worth of meals – on Monday and Wednesday, we will do double drops. We will do a single drop on Fridays. You can find a link to the bus routes at www.mansd.org. Please remember social distancing – when waiting for meal pickup, it’s very important to make sure you’re standing 6 feet away from others. When picking up food, you may want to bring a bag to more easily transport food home.

Leaving voicemail for schools: Just a reminder that our staff is working remotely. All voicemails left for schools are forwarded via email to each school’s leadership team. There may be more of a delay in message delivery, but your messages are being received.

Academic updates and reminders: The following are updates and reminders about academics while schools are closed and in remote learning: