Schools, police urge extra caution with students returning

MANCHESTER – With the 2021-22 school year now under way, Manchester School District and the Manchester Police Department on Thursday urged that families, students and drivers exercise caution and patience around schools.

“With schools back open, it is imperative that everyone slows down and takes extra caution to ensure the safety of our students, teachers, and staff,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. “To address traffic related concerns, officers will be focusing efforts in the areas around schools, to include increased motor vehicle enforcement. Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility, please do your part by adhering to school traffic plans and being cautious around our schools.”

“At the start of each year, we expect some fluctuations in car rider, walker and bus usage and our operations team monitors the situation and makes adjustments as needed,” said Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt. “That said, this is the first time we’ve had everyone back in our schools since March 2020. We’ve received reports of pedestrian accidents, and have heard reports of traffic backups. In order to ensure that students can get safely to and from school, with minimal disruption to the neighboring homes, we’re sending these reminders to our schools, families and the community at large.”

Important safety reminders

When dropping off/picking up students:

Park only in designated areas; never double-park

Load/unload students only in designated drop-off areas

Follow established traffic patterns and speed limits

Ensure your student always crosses at marked crosswalks

Sharing the road with young pedestrians: