‘School shooter’ signs trigger police investigation in three New Hampshire communities

BARNSTEAD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Safety on May 27, in collaboration with local law enforcement, began investigating the discovery of multiple signs indicating a “school shooter” in the communities of Barnstead, Epsom and Pittsfield.

While the Department has not received any information indicating there are any imminent threats, state and local law enforcement are present at all schools within these towns at this time.

An increased law enforcement presence will remain at the schools until the situation is fully resolved and it is further determined there are no credible threats.

More information will be released as it becomes available.